Julia Louis-Dreyfus Shares Selfie After Second Round of Chemo: 'We Are NOT F**king Around Here'
Julia Louis-Dreyfus is "not f**king around" when it comes to her cancer treatment.
The Veep star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a pic after her second round of chemotherapy.
"Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT fucking around here. 'I’ve got the eye of the tiger. The Fighter dancing through the fire cuz I am a champion and your’re going to hear me ROAR,'" Louis-Dreyfus wrote alongside a snap of herself sporting a drawn-on mustache. "Thanks to @mrtonyhale & @timothycsimons & @katyperry for their hilarious and loving inspiration."
The 56-year-old actress revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer in a heartbreaking note posted on Twitter last month, with a passionate call for universal health care. News of her diagnosis received a strong response from fans all over, as well as former Vice President Joe Biden, her Seinfeld co-star Jason Alexander and many more stars.
