Julia Louis-Dreyfus Shares Selfie After Second Round of Chemo: 'We Are NOT F**king Around Here'

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is "not f**king around" when it comes to her cancer treatment.

The Veep star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a pic after her second round of chemotherapy.

"Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT fucking around here. 'I’ve got the eye of the tiger. The Fighter dancing through the fire cuz I am a champion and your’re going to hear me ROAR,'" Louis-Dreyfus wrote alongside a snap of herself sporting a drawn-on mustache. "Thanks to @mrtonyhale & @timothycsimons & @katyperry for their hilarious and loving inspiration."