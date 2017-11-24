Julia Louis-Dreyfus Is 'Thankful' to Spend Thanksgiving With Husband in Chicago Amid Cancer Treatments
Julia Louis-Dreyfus was feeling extra thankful this Thanksgiving.
The 56-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to wish her fans well on the holiday, which she spent in Chicago, Illinois, with her family.
Louis-Dreyfus, who is battling breast cancer, met and fell in love with her husband, Brad Hall, in the Windy City, while attending Northwestern University. The couple's 20-year-old son, Charlie Hall, is currently a student there.
"Happy Thanksgiving early morning in Chicago. I love this town," the Veep star captioned a gorgeous pic of the city, before sharing an adorable photo of herself and her hubby visiting their old stopping grounds.
"Our old apartment on the lake on the north side of Chicago where we happily lived IN SIN.#thankful," she wrote.
Louis-Dreyfus, who is also mom to 24-year-old son Henry, revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in September. The Emmy winner has continued to keep fans updated on her chemotherapy treatments and progress since.
See more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Veep' Halts Production on Final Season as Julia Louis-Dreyfus Undergoes Breast Cancer Treatment
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Gets 'Psyched Up' for Third Round of Chemo With the Help of Her 'Veep' Co-Stars
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Shares Post-Chemo Pic: 'We Are NOT F**king Around Here'