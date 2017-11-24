Julia Louis-Dreyfus Is 'Thankful' to Spend Thanksgiving With Husband in Chicago Amid Cancer Treatments

Julia Louis-Dreyfus was feeling extra thankful this Thanksgiving.

The 56-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to wish her fans well on the holiday, which she spent in Chicago, Illinois, with her family.

Louis-Dreyfus, who is battling breast cancer, met and fell in love with her husband, Brad Hall, in the Windy City, while attending Northwestern University. The couple's 20-year-old son, Charlie Hall, is currently a student there.

"Happy Thanksgiving early morning in Chicago. I love this town," the Veep star captioned a gorgeous pic of the city, before sharing an adorable photo of herself and her hubby visiting their old stopping grounds.