Julia Louis-Dreyfus Thanks Fans After Breast Cancer Diagnosis: See Her Son's Throwback Pic
Julia Louis-Dreyfus is grateful for the love.
The Veep star and her son, Henry Hall, thanked fans for the outpouring of support on Friday, one day after Louis-Dreyfus' breast cancer revelation.
"I couldn't be more thankful for the outpouring of support for my mom yesterday," Hall wrote, before the 56-year-old actor's 20-something musician son jokingly feigned that a sweet childhood photo of him and his mom was "a picture of us taken last year." "Love to you all."
"I'm thankful, too. And also thankful for my dear boy with good manners," Louis-Dreyfus replied.
It's extraordinary to see that even in trying times, the celebrated actress and her family still have an amazing sense of humor.
Louis-Dreyfus broke the news of her cancer diagnosis with a passionate call for universal health care. News of her diagnosis received a strong response from fans all over, as well as former Vice President Joe Biden, her Seinfeld co-star Jason Alexander and many more celebs.
