Julia Louis-Dreyfus Thanks Fans After Breast Cancer Diagnosis: See Her Son's Throwback Pic

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is grateful for the love.

The Veep star and her son, Henry Hall, thanked fans for the outpouring of support on Friday, one day after Louis-Dreyfus' breast cancer revelation.

"I couldn't be more thankful for the outpouring of support for my mom yesterday," Hall wrote, before the 56-year-old actor's 20-something musician son jokingly feigned that a sweet childhood photo of him and his mom was "a picture of us taken last year." "Love to you all."