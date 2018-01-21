Julia Louis-Dreyfus Wins SAG Award for 'Veep,' Breaks Record for Most Wins

Congrats to Julia Louis-Dreyfus!

The 57-year-old actress won her eighth and ninth SAG Awards at the event on Sunday, making her most awarded actor in the award show's history over Alec Baldwin and Julianna Margulies, who have eight wins each.

Louis-Dreyfus, who has been battling breast cancer, was not in attendance to accept her first award of the night for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for Veep; presenters Mandy Moore and Connie Britton accepted the Actor on her behalf. Veep star Matt Walsh, however, gave the cast's "leader" a sweet shout-out while accepting the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Walsh opened up about Louis-Dreyfus while speaking with ET's Keltie Knight on the red carpet, revealing that while she wasn't at the awards show on Sunday, she's "doing great" after completing her last round of chemotherapy.

"Oh she's the best, she's a good friend and she's been texting and we been in touch with her and she's doing great," he said. "She's done with her chemo, prognosis remains excellent and she's just chilling. Yeah, she's doing well."

"She will [be back to film Veep's last season in August]," he added.

"She's the best. Whatever she puts her mind to, she accomplishes in such an amazing way and I've just loved watching her be so open about this journey too," co-star Paul Scheer told ET of Louis-Dreyfus' cancer battle. "It's important to have someone like Julia, I think, out and front of it to be as vocal and as transparent."

Louis-Dreyfus later took to twitter to react to her record-breaking win.

"I wish I could have been @SAGawards tonight but have to admit it's pretty fun to watch in my pj's," she wrote. "So honored to win. So proud to be a union member. So happy for my @VeepHBO bozos for winning ensemble award. Miss being at the table with you all. How was the chicken?"

