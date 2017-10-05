Julia Roberts and James Corden Recreate Her Career in 9 Minutes, Have a ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ Sing-Along
Julia Roberts is just a girl, standing in front of James Corden, asking him to, act out her movies with her. The 49-year-old Oscar winner recreated some of her top films on The Late Late Show on Wednesday.
Starting out with her iconic line from Notting Hill, she went on to act out scenes from Runaway Bride, Steel Magnolias, Charlie Wilson’s War, Mystic Pizza, Pretty Woman, Hook, Erin Brockovich, The Pelican Brief, and Sleeping With the Enemy.
When it came time to act out Oceans 11 and 12, Corden stepped out in an interesting outfit.
“What are you doing?” Roberts asked him.
“I’m being George Clooney! I’ve got coffee, tequila, a couple of these,” he said, knocking together some twin baby dolls.
MORE: Julia Roberts Reflects on 'Selfish' Life as a Young Actress: 'I Was My Priority'
But the best moment came when she acted out her 1997 rom com, My Best Friend’s Wedding. After delivering her emotional line in which she begs her best friend (Dermot Mulroney in the film) to pick her over his bride (Cameron Diaz), Corden pulls out a microphone and starts singing, “Say a Little Prayer.”
Roberts started laughing, but picked up a mic of her own and the two closed out the montage with a fun sing-along. Watch the clip to see it!
For more from Roberts, watch the video below!