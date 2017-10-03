Julia Roberts Reflects on 'Selfish' Life As a Young Actress: 'I Was My Priority'

Julia Roberts turns 50 on Oct. 28, and is looking back at her decades-long career in film.

The gorgeous actress covers the November issue of Harper's Bazaar UKand recalls what she was like when first coming up in the entertainment industry. "I was my priority," Roberts admits. "[I was] a selfish little brat running around making films."

The Oscar winner also says that even when she was younger, she was selective with the roles she took.