Julia Roberts Reveals the Moment She Knew She Made It in Hollywood (EXCLUSIVE)
Julia Roberts has been America's sweetheart for decades, but it wasn't until her Oscar-winning role in Erin Brockovich that she really felt like she made it.
ET's Carly Steel chatted with the 50-year-old actress at a press junket for her upcoming film, Wonder, and pointed out that this would be her 50th movie. "It is?! What?!" Roberts exclaimed.
As for when she knew she was a household name in Hollywood, she admitted that it was somewhere between Erin Brockovich in 2000 and Ocean's Eleven in 2001. "That's where you go, 'All right, this is ingrained. This will not end,'" Roberts explained.
Fans of the actress have come to know and recognize her big laugh and smile so much so that Coldplay's Chris Martin wrote a song about it. Last month at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles, the 40-year-old rocker debuted his tune as Roberts listened in awe.
"I was just blown away," she recalled. "I mean, first of all, he wasn't meant to come. He just showed up and did this incredible thing and sang 'Pretty Woman.'"
She added, "He wrote this song for me and I was just completely bowled over. He's a friend and a neighbor and a sweet, talented guy. [He] just knocked everybody's socks off."
In her latest movie, Wonder, Roberts stars alongside Room star Jacob Tremblay, who portrays August Pullman, a boy with facial differences who enters fifth grade, attending a mainstream elementary school for the first time. Roberts plays Tremblay's mother, Isabel, in the movie, which obviously excited the young star.
"I actually, obviously, knew Julia way before I heard about this movie," the 11-year-old actor told ET. "I've seen her in so many movies and when I heard I was gonna do a role with the one and only Julia Roberts, I was just like, 'With her as my mom?'"
Wonder hits theaters on Nov. 17, just a few weeks after Roberts' 50th birthday. Here's a look at one of the actress' first big interviews.