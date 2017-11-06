Julia Roberts Reveals the Moment She Knew She Made It in Hollywood (EXCLUSIVE)

Julia Roberts has been America's sweetheart for decades, but it wasn't until her Oscar-winning role in Erin Brockovich that she really felt like she made it.

ET's Carly Steel chatted with the 50-year-old actress at a press junket for her upcoming film, Wonder, and pointed out that this would be her 50th movie. "It is?! What?!" Roberts exclaimed.

As for when she knew she was a household name in Hollywood, she admitted that it was somewhere between Erin Brockovich in 2000 and Ocean's Eleven in 2001. "That's where you go, 'All right, this is ingrained. This will not end,'" Roberts explained.