Julia Roberts Says She Was 'Spared' From Sexual Harassment in Hollywood, But Calls It 'Ugly in So Many Ways'
Julia Roberts is one of the lucky ones.
The Oscar winner appeared on Thursday's Today show and threw her full support around the women who have alleged that they've been sexually harassed while working in Hollywood. She also noted that this has not been her personal experience.
“You know, it’s all so ugly in so many ways,” the 50-year-old actress told co-anchor Matt Lauer of all the recent sexual harassment allegations lodged at powerful men in the entertainment industry. “I’ve never had this experience. I mean, I almost feel bad saying that because I don’t know why I was spared."
Roberts added, "You hear some of these heart-wrenching, awful stories, and I have a daughter [12-year-old Hazel]. It is heartbreaking, but it’s not been part of my experience."
After numerous women came forward alleging that Harvey Weinstein had either sexually harassed or assaulted them, Roberts released a statement condemning the former movie mogul's behavior.
“A corrupt, powerful man wields his influence to abuse and manipulate women,” Roberts said. “We’ve heard this infuriating, heartbreaking story countless times before. And now here we go again. I stand firm in the hope that we will finally come together as a society to stand up against this kind of predatory behavior, to help victims find their voices and their healing, and to stop it once and for all.”
The A-lister has recently been promoting her upcoming movie, Wonder, and revealed exclusively to ET the moment she knew that she'd made it in Hollywood -- and her response may surprise fans: