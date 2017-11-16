Julia Roberts Says She Was 'Spared' From Sexual Harassment in Hollywood, But Calls It 'Ugly in So Many Ways'

Julia Roberts is one of the lucky ones.

The Oscar winner appeared on Thursday's Today show and threw her full support around the women who have alleged that they've been sexually harassed while working in Hollywood. She also noted that this has not been her personal experience.

“You know, it’s all so ugly in so many ways,” the 50-year-old actress told co-anchor Matt Lauer of all the recent sexual harassment allegations lodged at powerful men in the entertainment industry. “I’ve never had this experience. I mean, I almost feel bad saying that because I don’t know why I was spared."