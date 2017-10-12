Julia Roberts Supports Harvey Weinstein Accusers: We've Heard This Story 'Countless Times Before'
Julia Roberts is adding her voice to a number of Hollywood A-listers condemning Harvey Weinstein.
In a statement on Thursday, the 49-year-old actress urged people to stand up against "predatory behavior." Roberts' 2013 film, August: Osage County, was produced by The Weinstein Company.
“A corrupt, powerful man wields his influence to abuse and manipulate women. We’ve heard this infuriating, heartbreaking story countless times before," Roberts said. "And now here we go again. I stand firm in the hope that we will finally come together as a society to stand up against this kind of predatory behavior, to help victims find their voices and their healing, and to stop it once and for all."
“If you’ve been subjected to any kind of abuse or harassment, there are places to go for help, including the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN.org)," she continued. "Or call the National Sexual Assault Hotline 800-656-HOPE (4673).”
Matt Damon Denies Trying to Kill 2004 Story on Harvey Weinstein, Says He Never Witnessed Alleged Harassment
On Monday, Roberts' August: Osage County co-star, Meryl Streep, also spoke out against Weinstein.
"The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported," Streep said in a statement to The Huffington Post.
She also stressed that not everybody who worked with him was aware of the multiple sexual harassment allegations against him.
"One thing can be clarified. Not everybody knew," Streep said. "Harvey supported the work fiercely, was exasperating but respectful with me in our working relationship, and with many others with whom he worked professionally. I didn’t know about these other offenses: I did not know about his financial settlements with actresses and colleagues; I did not know about his having meetings in his hotel room, his bathroom, or other inappropriate, coercive acts."
Ryan Gosling 'Deeply Disappointed' He Was 'So Oblivious' to Harvey Weinstein's Alleged Behavior Towards Women
On Tuesday, Weinstein's spokesperson, Sallie Hofmeister, said in a statement, "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances... Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path."
