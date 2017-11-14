Julia Roberts Talks Raising Her Kids: 'Some People Confuse Unconditional Love With Spoiling'

Julia Roberts may be America's sweetheart and an Oscar winner, but she's also a devoted mother of three who knows the value of discipline.

The 50-year-old actress talks about raising her kids -- 12-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and 10-year-old son Henry -- in the December issue of Good Housekeeping and how nothing is "stronger than gentleness."

"I think some people confuse unconditional love with spoiling. None of my kids would think I have a problem with that distinction," Roberts expresses. "I do love them unconditionally, and I try, when they do something wrong, to say, 'This doesn’t change the amount of love in this house for you, but you've got to do your homework.' Because I think that also makes a child feel safe."

The Pretty Woman star also knows the value of being a kind person and how we can all work to be better humans in general.