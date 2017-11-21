Julia Stiles Welcomes First Child -- See the Pic!
Julia Stiles is a mom!
The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she welcomed her first child last month.
"Strummer Newcomb Cook, born October 20, 2017. Thanks and ever thanks to the extraordinary Doctors, Nurses and staff at Mount Sinai for helping bring this utter joy into our lives. ❤️✨ 'Hello, World!'" she captioned a sweet pic of her husband, Preston J. Cook, holding their baby's hand.
Stiles revealed that she and Cook married in September, with an adorable photo of their "shotgun wedding." The pair got engaged in January 2016, after meeting when Cook was a camera assistant on the 2015 movie, Go With Me. Stiles went public with her pregnancy in June.
See more on Stiles in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Julia Stiles and Preston J. Cook Have a 'Shotgun Wedding' -- See the Sweet Pic!
Julia Stiles Shows Off Her Baby Bump for the First Time Since Announcing Pregnancy -- See the Pics!
Julia Stiles Shares Adorable New Pic of Her Baby Bump: 'I Couldn't Resist'