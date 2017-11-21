Julia Stiles Welcomes First Child -- See the Pic!

Julia Stiles is a mom!

The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she welcomed her first child last month.

"Strummer Newcomb Cook, born October 20, 2017. Thanks and ever thanks to the extraordinary Doctors, Nurses and staff at Mount Sinai for helping bring this utter joy into our lives. ❤️✨ 'Hello, World!'" she captioned a sweet pic of her husband, Preston J. Cook, holding their baby's hand.