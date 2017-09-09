Julianne Hough and Husband Brooks Laich Show Major PDA in First Red Carpet Appearance Since Wedding
Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are too cute for words!
The 29-year-old dancer and her husband made their first red carpet appearance since tying the knot at the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, where they showed some major PDA.
The former Dancing With the Stars pro oozed elegance in a silk, strapless champagne-colored gown. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old NHL pro, looked dapper in a black tuxedo. Before hitting the awards show, the newlyweds took an adorable Boomerang shot, which Hough posted on Instagram.
Once hitting the red carpet, they couldn't help but share a passionate kiss.
Hough was in attendance to support her brother, Derek, who is nominated for Outstanding Choreography for Dancing With the Stars. He too couldn't keep his hands off his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, while on the red carpet.
ET spoke with Derek earlier this year, where he dished on his sister's wedding and how great of a time it was. See below for more.