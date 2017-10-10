Julianne Hough Flaunts Toned Abs, Talks Morning Rituals & Taking Days Off From Working Out

While working out is an integral part of Hough’s life, having been dancing since she was a kid, she admitted she sometimes struggles with motivation just like everybody else.

“Sometimes I don’t want to work out, and so sometimes I don’t,” she said. “Sometimes I’m just like, ‘I deserve a day off -- I’m fine.’ But sometimes I’m like, ‘No, come on, I know I’m gonna feel better afterward.’ The end result is always the best. There’s never been a time I’ve finished a workout and been like, ‘I totally regret doing that.’”

Earlier this month, Hough explained to ET’s Lauren Zima how she’s not working out as hard as she used to due to her role as fitness pioneer Betty Weider in the upcoming film, Bigger.

"I've definitely changed my workout for this movie, specifically because it was much more of that curvy, full woman," she dished. "She had a very tiny waist but [was a] very full-figured woman. I have that dancer body, which is a little more defined and square, so I'm actually doing very different things but trying to eat healthy still, but actually not working out as hard because I want to create the curves."

In her Health interview, Hough, 29, also discussed the “stabbing sensation” pains that come with her ongoing struggle with endometriosis, which recently caused her to be asked if she was pregnant due to bloating caused by the condition.

“The other day, when we were at the beach and I was having my endo stuff, and we got paparazzi’d and I literally was like, 'Oh my God.' My stomach was like—people were asking me if I was pregnant. I definitely have my moments for sure. But it’s not so much what I look like; it’s how I feel," she shared to Health.