Julianne Hough Flaunts Toned Abs, Talks Morning Rituals & Taking Days Off From Working Out
Gratitude, juice-making and days off from working out are just a few of Julianne Hough's top health and fitness rituals.
The 29-year-old actress and dancer posed for the cover of Health magazine while flashing her impressive abs for the publication’s November issue and opened up about marriage, working out and her struggle with endometriosis.
“I always try to wake up and think about three things that I’m grateful for: something that has happened already, something I’m currently grateful for, and something that I’m wanting that I can achieve that day," the Rock of Ages star shared about how she stays healthy.
“I always wake up and we make fresh juices,” she added about her morning rituals. “It’s mainly kale, cucumber, spinach, sometimes beets, celery, lemon, ginger. For sweetness we’ll do apple or carrots. I have half a protein shake before I work out because I need a little bit of energy, but I’m one of those people who can’t have a full breakfast. Brooks can have a tub of oatmeal, and I’m like, ‘I would throw up.’ When I finish the workout, I finish the protein shake. Then I come home and have a bowl of oatmeal and berries or something like that.”
While working out is an integral part of Hough’s life, having been dancing since she was a kid, she admitted she sometimes struggles with motivation just like everybody else.
“Sometimes I don’t want to work out, and so sometimes I don’t,” she said. “Sometimes I’m just like, ‘I deserve a day off -- I’m fine.’ But sometimes I’m like, ‘No, come on, I know I’m gonna feel better afterward.’ The end result is always the best. There’s never been a time I’ve finished a workout and been like, ‘I totally regret doing that.’”
Earlier this month, Hough explained to ET’s Lauren Zima how she’s not working out as hard as she used to due to her role as fitness pioneer Betty Weider in the upcoming film, Bigger.
"I've definitely changed my workout for this movie, specifically because it was much more of that curvy, full woman," she dished. "She had a very tiny waist but [was a] very full-figured woman. I have that dancer body, which is a little more defined and square, so I'm actually doing very different things but trying to eat healthy still, but actually not working out as hard because I want to create the curves."
In her Health interview, Hough, 29, also discussed the “stabbing sensation” pains that come with her ongoing struggle with endometriosis, which recently caused her to be asked if she was pregnant due to bloating caused by the condition.
“The other day, when we were at the beach and I was having my endo stuff, and we got paparazzi’d and I literally was like, 'Oh my God.' My stomach was like—people were asking me if I was pregnant. I definitely have my moments for sure. But it’s not so much what I look like; it’s how I feel," she shared to Health.
While it may not have been a baby bump, she admits being a mother is something she has always dreamed of -- and been terrified by at the same time.
“I’ve always wanted to be married and be a mom and have kids, but to be honest, all of that scared the sh** out of me,” said Hough, who married Brooks Laich in July. “I was like, 'Oh my gosh, to actually be married and committed to somebody, that just seems so grown-up.' But the first thing that I felt when we got married was, 'This is the complete opposite of scary. This is like home.'”
Hough also confirmed her hopes to become a mom during her recent ET interview. "Obviously, that is in our future," she said. "We do want that, but we're totally enjoying being married right now, and we just wanna be under the same roof and living fully full-time together as husband and wife for a few years, and we'll see what happens."
