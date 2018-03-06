Julianne Hough Has 'Baby Fever,' Reveals Secret to Happy Marriage With Husband Brooks Laich (Exclusive)

Julianne Hough is looking forward to her future with Brooks Laich!

The professional dancer stopped by ET's Los Angeles studio on Tuesday, where she gushed over what married life is like with her hockey player husband, and whether they have plans to expand their family ahead of their one-year wedding anniversary this July.

"I'd probably want to start our family in the next 10 years," Hough revealed, telling ET's Katie Krause that she's not exactly sure how many kids they want to have just yet. "We'll see how it goes, what happens. We both wanted four [kids at first] and now we're like, 'Let's just take it one at a time.'"

"I've had baby fever since I was, like, five," she added. "I've always wanted to be a mom. Every time I see a baby, my ovaries start screaming. They're like, 'Yeah!'"

However, Hough says that right now, she and Laich are "good" with just enjoying each other's company. But "when it happens, it happens."

"We're really enjoying our stage of marriage right now," she explained. "We still have some things we're wanting to do but, who knows. I mean, there's never a right or a wrong time to do anything."

Hough, 29, and Laich, 34, tied the knot on July 8, 2017, in a beautiful, intimate ceremony near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She told ET that she and Laich don't have any set anniversary plans as of right now, but they have an idea of something they may do for their fans on their special day.

"I feel so grateful. I know this sounds so cheesy, but every day is special," she gushed. "We randomly will have a date night at the house and have a great conversation over dinner. [Going out and] doing things is really fun, but that's more, like, the adventurous side of us. The special moments for us are just the quality time we spend together."

"We might share a little teaser of our wedding video because it was [so] beautiful," she continued. "I mean, such a beautiful weekend we had, but also, like, the people who shot it, they were so amazing and we want to show their work. And, yeah, my brother is obsessed with it. He's like, 'Everybody needs to see this!' and I'm like, 'Really?' So, he's the one that wants everybody to see it."

The newly red-headed beauty also opened up about what she's learned from her first year of marriage with Laich, telling us it's that they are "ever evolving."

"When you get married, that's your person," she explained. "Every day is just like an evolution and you get to grow together ... I was [recently thinking] like, 'Man, I cannot wait to see how much I love [Brooks] in, like, 20 years.' Because the depth of the ups and the downs, and the waves of everything we're gonna go through? It's going to be so fun."

"I've spent years working on myself, Brooks spent years working on himself, and we really met each other at the right time," she added. "I owe a lot of it to timing, because if I would have met him a couple months earlier, I don't know if he would have been attracted to me."

And currently, Laich couldn't possibly be any more attracted to his fiery hot wife and her freshly dyed tresses. Hough tells ET that Laich is a huge fan of the new hue!

"He loves it!" she exclaimed. "It's funny 'cause he didn't know me when I did Footloose a few years ago and I remember him saying, like, 'Yeah, I really liked your hair when it was brunette.'"

"I was like 'Oh, OK'" she continued. "Well, maybe, I'll do that.' And I just wanted to do red hair, so I was like, 'I'm gonna do the red,' and then he loves it."

Hough visited ET to promote her collaboration with the "SpeakENDO campaign," where she revealed Laich has been a huge rock for her to lean on through her journey with the debilitating disorder.

"When I first met him, he was like, 'What do I do? Do I need to call the hospital?' she explained. "I was like, 'No, no, no. It's OK.' And then finally, now, he understands. So, he sits there, rubs my back. He's at least there to comfort me, and it's funny because, maybe you're like me. I'm like, 'I'm fine. I can do it on my own.' I think a lot of women are like that, and it's great. It serves us very well. We can do things on our own, but it's also a really amazing thing to have support and have somebody to at least just rub your back, you know?"

Hear more from our exclusive interview, including whether Hough will be back for season 26 of Dancing With the Stars and her involvement with World of Dance, in the video below.

