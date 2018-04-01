Julianne Hough, Mariah Carey, Tori Spelling and More Celebrate Easter 2018: Pics!

Some celebrities glammed out, some kept it chill and some, like Julianne Hough, probably went a bit overboard to celebrate Easter 2018.

Celebrities across the nation posted selfies, videos and sweet family pics to celebrate Easter in their own ways. There was time spent time with family, selfies with the Easter bunny and some good old goofing around with Easter eggs and candy. And then there was Hough, whose epic Easter decoration spread may have been a bit overmuch, even for her.

Happy Easter!......" she wrote on Instagram. Followed, aptly, with, "#egghunt #Imayhaveoverdoneit #duh."

Reese Witherspoon was characteristically adorable on Easter, donning a springy blue dress and writing on Instagram, "Happy #Easter every bunny!🐰💖🐣."

Happy #Easter every bunny!🐰💖🐣 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Apr 1, 2018 at 10:21am PDT

Similarly cute, Eva Longoria showed off her baby bump in a sweet Instagram post, wishing everyone, "Happy Easter from my egg to yours!! #HappyEaster 🌸🐰🐣🌸"

Jimmy Kimmel shared a snap of his 1-year-old son Billy dressed in an adorable blue suit, writing, "Billy found Jesus (in a plastic egg) Happy Easter and Passover too."

Elizabeth Hurley celebrated Easter by expressing gratitude. In a sweet Instagram post with her nephew, Miles Hurley, she said she was thankful that he is recovering after he was stabbed on March 8 in a bizarre attack in London.

"Thanking God today that I have my nephew @mileshurley1 with us for Easter," she wrote on Instagram. "His knife wound is still oozing blood but he’s alive and we’re thankful for that. The knifemen who attacked him are still at large and roaming around London. If you don’t feel ok with that, you should demand more police on your streets, more CCTV, more stop and search and harsher sentencing for carrying lethal weapons. Happy Easter xx"

Mariah Carey got some quality time in with her 6-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, jumping on a trampoline and decorating eggs with the adorable duo.

"#Easter Eve festivities with #demkids 🐰," she wrote on Twitter.

Tori Spelling also got some quality family time in. In a cute Instagram video, she counts down for her four oldest children before they take off running to look for Easter eggs.

"Are you ready McDermotts?" she asks, to enthusiastic, "Yeahs!" from the children. "Easter 2018. On your marks, get set, go!"

It's been a calm few weeks after a chaotic March for Spelling, in which police were called out to her home more than once. But Spelling has been focusing on family since, and Sunday's Easter post showed a nice, calm slice of life.

"Happy #eastersunday 2018 from Our Family to Yours..." Spelling wrote in the Instagram post. "Here’s the kiddos starting their egg hunt. We ❤️you Easter Bunny 🐰"

Check out more celebrities around the world celebrating Easter:

Starting Easter Off Some Type of Way............🐰🐣😂🌈🎉💕🐰🐣🎉💕🌈🌈🐰🐰🎉💕😂🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/LGsvPEFcKl — Madonna (@Madonna) April 1, 2018

Joyeuses Pâques! A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Apr 1, 2018 at 4:58am PDT

Kisses at Easter x 🐣🐣🐣🐣 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Apr 1, 2018 at 7:25am PDT

Happy Easter painting Easter eggs! Shak pic.twitter.com/ST5MRrXyR1 — Shakira (@shakira) April 1, 2018

And some celebrities, like Paul McCartney and Anthony Hopkins, just got a little goofy for Easter this year.

For American Gods' unique take on Easter, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Mariah Carey Finally Gets Her Tea After Slaying Her New Year's Eve Performance in Freezing Weather

Demi Lovato, Kelly Clarkson and More Stars Get Glittery for New Year's Eve -- See Their Sexy Outfits!

Nick Jonas Hangs With His Niece, Miley Cyrus & Fam Rock Ugly Sweaters, Plus More Celeb Christmas Celebrations!

Related Gallery