Julianne Hough Not Returning as Judge for 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 25

In a shocking revelation, ET has learned that Julianne Hough will not be returning to the ballroom. However, longtime judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba will all be back.



"We are thrilled to have Len, Bruno and Carrie Ann back in the ballroom and look forward to welcoming guest judges wherever possible," a rep for DWTS tells ET.



No word from Hough just yet on why she chose not to do the show this season, but the 29-year-old dancer has certainly had a busy summer. In July, she tied the knot to Brooks Laich, and the two haven't stopped gushing over each other since saying "I do." She also hit the road with her brother, Derek, for their MOVE BEYOND Live on Tour.



Fans of the dance competition show will certainly miss Hough's critiques this season. The blonde beauty has been a judge since September 2014, and seeing as she competed on the show five times, her words of advice for the stars and the contestants were extremely valuable. She won the coveted mirrorball trophy twice, with Apolo Anton Ohno during season four, and Hélio Castroneves the following season.

We will miss you!