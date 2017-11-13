Julianne Hough Returning to 'Dancing With the Stars' With a 'Very Meaningful Surprise'

"Obviously, right now, I wanted to take some time and focus on my acting and kind of get back on that path," she added. "I'm really excited, you know? This is a different chapter. I'm 29 and I feel like I'm sort of coming into my own."



Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. As we patiently wait to see which couple gets eliminated during tonight's semifinals, watch the video below to hear more from our exclusive interview with Hough.