Julianne Hough Returning to 'Dancing With the Stars' With a 'Very Meaningful Surprise'
We've missed you, Julianne Hough!
Dancing With the Stars fans were devastated to learn that the 29-year-old dancer wouldn't be returning as a judge for the show's 25th season. But according to Hough's latest Instagram post, she'll be back as a guest judge for next week's finals.
"Where my #DWTS fans at?! Get ready...We're getting the band back together again!" she teased. "I'm coming back as a guest judge NEXT Monday, and I have a very meaningful surprise in store! You won't want to miss this! Tune in on 11/20 at 8/7c #lovemydwtsfamily."
MORE: Julianne Hough Not Returning as Judge for 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 25
Hough explained her decision for not returning to the show while speaking with ET during a Facebook Live interview in Los Angeles last month.
"I do miss the show. But what's really fun is, I'm a fan, just like everybody who watches," Hough said. "I watch the show now that I'm home and, you know, I have favorites and everything. Which is great because I could never really have favorites. I had to really kind of separate that [as a judge]."
WATCH: 'DWTS' Week 9 Preview: Drew Scott, Lindsay Arnold & Frankie Muniz Tease Semifinals Routines!
"Obviously, right now, I wanted to take some time and focus on my acting and kind of get back on that path," she added. "I'm really excited, you know? This is a different chapter. I'm 29 and I feel like I'm sort of coming into my own."
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. As we patiently wait to see which couple gets eliminated during tonight's semifinals, watch the video below to hear more from our exclusive interview with Hough.