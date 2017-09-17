Julianne Hough Rocks Emmys 2017 in Tulle Princess Gown -- See the Stunning Look!
Julianne Hough is a glowing goddess!
The 29-year-old dancer stepped out to the Emmys red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, turning heads in a gown fit for a princess.
Hough wore a black, floor-length Marchesa dress, which featured sheer tulle and pink flowers.
Her beauty look was equally stunning, consisting of a pretty smokey eye, sky-high lashes and a light pink pout. She completed the look with crystal earrings and a chic ponytail.
As ET previously reported, Hough, who tied the knot with Brooks Laich over the summer, will not be returning as a judge for season 25 of Dancing With the Stars, which kicks off Monday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
