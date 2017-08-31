Julianne Hough Says 'Real Life' With Husband Brooks Laich Is 'Even Better Than the Honeymoon Phase'

Hough posted a cute "#tbt" selfie of the two, all smiles during their "incredible honeymoon."

"As amazing as it was (take me back), I feel so lucky that our 'real life' is even better than 'the honeymoon phase,'" she captioned it. "I love that I get to wake up next to you every single day, and that we walk side by side in all we do. I love that my random thoughts throughout the day no longer revolve around the words me, or I, rather, we and us!"

"I'm so grateful that you are the kind of man that starts a conversation about masculinity to show others the kind of love I'm so fortunate to experience every day," she continued, urging fans to read Laich's latest Instagram post. "Brooks, I look up to you as a human, as a friend, and as my husband. You encourage me to be the best version of myself and I hope I do the same for you. I love you! ❤️❤️❤️"