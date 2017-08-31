Julianne Hough Says 'Real Life' With Husband Brooks Laich Is 'Even Better Than the Honeymoon Phase'
Julianne Hough is on cloud nine!
The Dancing With the Stars judge took to Instagram on Wednesday, penning an adorably sweet message dedicated to her husband, Brooks Laich.
WATCH: Julianne Hough Shares Flashback Booty Pic From Her Tropical Honeymoon
Hough posted a cute "#tbt" selfie of the two, all smiles during their "incredible honeymoon."
"As amazing as it was (take me back), I feel so lucky that our 'real life' is even better than 'the honeymoon phase,'" she captioned it. "I love that I get to wake up next to you every single day, and that we walk side by side in all we do. I love that my random thoughts throughout the day no longer revolve around the words me, or I, rather, we and us!"
"I'm so grateful that you are the kind of man that starts a conversation about masculinity to show others the kind of love I'm so fortunate to experience every day," she continued, urging fans to read Laich's latest Instagram post. "Brooks, I look up to you as a human, as a friend, and as my husband. You encourage me to be the best version of myself and I hope I do the same for you. I love you! ❤️❤️❤️"
WATCH: Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's Wedding: 4 Breathtaking Moments From Inside the Lavish Affair
Hough, 29, and Laich, 34, tied the knot in July in a beautiful ceremony near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
Hear highlights from their special day (and see pics from their honeymoon!) in the video below.