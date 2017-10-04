Julianne Hough Says She Feels 10 Times Sexier After Getting Married to Brooks Laich (Exclusive)

"All my friends are like, 'I think you're the most excited person to be married ever!' [Because] I truly like when people ask me that question," she said. "I just light up and I'm so happy. There's people [that] ask if it's different, and it really is... Obviously, our day-to-day life is similar, but just the deep amount and sense of love that you have for this person and just feeling totally one is so much more grand than I ever imagined."

"I think I wrote something about it recently, but I cannot wait to even imagine [and] to feel the kind of love I have for him in 20 years or 30. It's gonna be so deep..." she added.

The Grease: Live! star also noted that even though she's married, she hasn't stopped being her own person.



"I'm still an independent, strong woman, and what's amazing is I feel even more independent, even more strong, full and enriched. And I feel sexier," she said. "I feel all these different things that you would think that's how you feel when you're single. You own yourself, but I think I feel all of those things 10 times more."