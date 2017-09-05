News

Julianne Hough Shows Off Toned Bikini Bod During Labor Day Celebrations With Brother Derek and Husband

By Emily Krauser‍
Julianne Hough Labor Day
Photo: GAC/Mega

It was all play and no work for Julianne Hough on Labor Day!

The 29-year-old dancer-actress spent a day of fun in the sun in Manhattan Beach, California, on Monday, enjoying some surfside time with husband Brooks Laich, brother Derek Hough and Derek's girlfriend, Hayley Erbert.

Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough - Labor Day
Photo: GAC/Mega

Julianne seemed to have an especially good time, frolicking in the water and giddily greeting friends who met them at the South Bay beach spot. She showed off her crazy toned, hard-earned bod in a cute asymmetrical plum polka dot bikini.

Julianne Hough Labor Day Beach
Photo: GAC/Mega

Just because they took a mini day-cay, though, doesn't mean this fit group chose not to be active! Jules' crew took full advantage of the beach, bodysurfing, throwing frisbees and, yes, enjoying ice cream. 

No one was more into their fitness than Derek, who took a mega leap into the sand while playing frisbee and the results were, well... see for yourself:

Derek Hough Labor Day
Photo: Derek Hough/Instagram

"Active Sunday funday! The result of this dive which ended with a nice face plant," he wrote on Instagram of his impressive feat. "I'm going to find sand everywhere for the next few days."

Don't worry, Derek -- we're definitely focusing on those abs anyway!

Derek, 32, also played a game of Spikeball with Brooks, which Julianne's hubby claimed was the "world championship final." Impressive, no?

It seems like the NHL pro went shirtless for most of the three-day holiday weekend! On Saturday, he posted this sweet pic from his afternoon lounging in the pool.

Julianne and Brooks have been thoroughly enjoing the honeymoon phase of their marriage. The loved-up couple wed in Couer d'Alene, Idaho, in July, and they've posted non-stop on social media ever since, including a few throwbacks recently to their not-so-long ago honeymoon.

