Julianne Hough Talks Leaving 'DWTS', Reveals Who She's Rooting For This Season! (Exclusive)

Julianne Hough isn't serving as a judge on this season of Dancing With the Stars, but she says she still loves watching the competition.

"I do miss the show. But what's really fun is, I'm a fan, just like everybody who watches," Hough told ET's Lauren Zima during a sit-down interview on Tuesday. "I watch the show now that I'm home and, you know, I have favorites and everything. Which is great because I could never really have favorites. I had to really kind of separate that [as a judge]."

Hough served as one of the DWTS pro dancers from season four through season eight, where she won the Mirrorball trophy in her first two consecutive seasons.

She later joined Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli on the judges panel in season 19. Hough had been the fourth judge for every season -- except for season 22 -- until now.