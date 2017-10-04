Julianne Hough Would '1000 Percent' Plan Derek's Wedding, Reveals Whether He's Ready to Say 'I Do' (Exclusive)

Three months after her own wedding, Julianne Hough is ready for another!

The 29-year-old dancer isn't looking to walk down the aisle again -- but she is looking forward to planning the big day for her older brother, Derek, when the time comes.

"1000 percent," Julianne told ET's Lauren Zima on Tuesday of whether she'd like to plan his wedding (Derek told ET it was either that or he'd elope). "I would love it so much."

"That was the only thing about the wedding... it was amazing, but now I don't get to plan anything else. That's sad," she explained. "So all my girlfriends, my guy friends, Derek, I'm like, 'If you need any help, hint hint.' I love it!"