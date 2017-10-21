Julianne Hough's Husband Brooks Laich Signs With the L.A. Kings

Congrats, Brooks Laich!

Julianne Hough's husband signed with the Los Angeles Kings earlier this week and took to social media to share the news.

"Don’t ever give up on your dreams. Ever. Resilience rules the world! So grateful for the @lakings and the opportunity they have given me to continue playing the game I love!" Laich wrote alongside a pic of himself signing his contract.

He also dedicated some sweet words to his wife and family, writing, "Special thank you to my wife, my family, my friends and everyone that has helped me get here today, much love to you all! Now let’s go win some hockey games! #gokingsgo #lakings 💯"