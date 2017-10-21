Julianne Hough's Husband Brooks Laich Signs With the L.A. Kings
Congrats, Brooks Laich!
Julianne Hough's husband signed with the Los Angeles Kings earlier this week and took to social media to share the news.
"Don’t ever give up on your dreams. Ever. Resilience rules the world! So grateful for the @lakings and the opportunity they have given me to continue playing the game I love!" Laich wrote alongside a pic of himself signing his contract.
He also dedicated some sweet words to his wife and family, writing, "Special thank you to my wife, my family, my friends and everyone that has helped me get here today, much love to you all! Now let’s go win some hockey games! #gokingsgo #lakings 💯"
Last month, the former Dancing With the Stars pro wrote a loving message dedicated to her hubby about him starting his first day at camp with the hockey team.
"I've never met anyone more in love with the sport. His dedication and respect for Hockey is unlike anything I've seen. Not only is he incredibly gifted, but he works harder than anyone and always after perfecting his craft," Hough wrote, adding, "I'm so proud and excited for you sweetheart! Go get'em baby!!!! #biggestfan."
Hough gushed about Laich earlier this month, telling ET during a sit-down interview that she feels "10 times sexier" after getting married.
