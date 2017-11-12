Julie Bowen Dishes on Co-Star Sarah Hyland's New Beau Wells Adams: 'She's Happy as Can Be' (Exclusive)

Julie Bowen is a protective mama on screen and off!

ET spoke with the Modern Family star at the Paul Mitchell Presents the 2017 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday, where she dished on her on-screen daughter Sarah Hyland's relationship with Bachelor Nation alum Wells Adams.

"I have not met him," Bowen told ET's Carly Steel. "I can only say I was in on the ground floor of the flirting."

"He seems lovely, he seems like a really nice guy and he treats her really well. She's happy as can be," she added. "That's all you can want for your daughters, fake or real."