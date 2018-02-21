'Jurassic World 3' Release Date Officially Announced

Jurassic World 3 is happening.

Universal announced Wednesday that the follow-up to this year's upcoming Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is in the works, with a planned release date of Jun. 11, 2021.



While that may feel like it's as far away as the prehistoric era, at least we can still look forward to its predecessor, which premieres on Jun. 22 of this year.

Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow are back to executive produce the movie, and Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim Uprising) will co-write the screenplay with Trevorrow.

Back in December, ET talked to Laura Dern, who hinted at a possible cameo in Fallen Kingdom.



"[It] could be fun," she teased, hearkening back to the iconic character she played in the original movies. "I mean, I love Ellie Sattler."

Watch the video below for more of what she had to say.

RELATED CONTENT:

Laura Dern Hints at Possible Cameo in 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' (Exclusive)

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Trailer: Chris Pratt & Heel-less Bryce Dallas Howard Try to Save Dinosaurs

Jeff Goldblum Returns as Dr. Ian Malcolm in New 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Teaser Featurette

Related Gallery