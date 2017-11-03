This Just Might Be the Most Bizarre Fight in ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ History -- Watch! (Exclusive)
Don’t mess with Peggy Sulahian. Or, maybe do?
The Real Housewives of Orange County cast’s trip to Iceland comes to a confusing conclusion on Monday night, and ET has your exclusive first look at what just might be the hardest to follow Housewives argument of all time.
The ladies are gathered at a Viking-themed restaurant -- think Medieval Times, but Icelandic and on a much smaller scale -- and all hell breaks loose when Peggy shows up late. Kelly Dodd attempts to apologize to Peggy if she did anything to offend her the night before, when the women had an emotionally charged drunken night together in Shannon Beador’s hotel room. Peggy won’t accept the apology, though, and Kelly storms off.
“A couple years ago, I decided that I had to take anger management classes and they teach you to walk away and not engage,” Kelly explains in her confessional. So, I am implementing these tools, so I don’t get in a fist fight with Peggy.”
Then, out of nowhere, Peggy pulls out her phone to play back a video she took during the group’s drunken night. Meghan King Edmonds asks Peggy what exactly she’s trying to show on her phone, so Peggy plays it again.
“Meghan, your baby was crying really bad in the room for 10 minutes,” she announces, shocking the entire group.
“Did you time it?” Meghan spouts back. “Because I do! … Why are you talking about my baby crying? No, no, no, no! What are you talking about?!”
“You, stop!” Shannon shouts, as Peggy continues to criticize Meghan’s parenting.
“First, it was Kelly criticizing Meghan as a mother and now Peggy Sulahian is taking her turn?” Shannon asks in her confessional. “You don’t have any idea what you’re talking about.”
“She doesn’t have a video of the baby crying,” Lydia McLaughlin whispers to Shannon after taking another look at the clip on Peggy’s phone, only adding to the confusion.
“How dare she,” Shannon mutters.
“Peggy has a hard time expressing herself,” Lydia notes in her testimonial. “She never should’ve started her whole conversation with the women showing the videotape or that Meghan’s a bad mom. She should’ve just said, ‘You guys hurt my feelings. Let me tell you how.’”
Last month, Peggy opened up to ET about being pushed to her “limit” while in Iceland, which explains her behavior.
“I set people in place, because I’m not one to shut up,” Peggy shared. “Go ahead, think you’re going to walk away from me. Go ahead ... once you keep touching me, you know, I’ve given you that leeway, it’s not going to happen. And I’ll put you in a position that you don’t even know how to get out of.”
For more with the reality star, check out the video below. The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.