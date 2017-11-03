This Just Might Be the Most Bizarre Fight in ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ History -- Watch! (Exclusive)

Don’t mess with Peggy Sulahian. Or, maybe do?

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast’s trip to Iceland comes to a confusing conclusion on Monday night, and ET has your exclusive first look at what just might be the hardest to follow Housewives argument of all time.

The ladies are gathered at a Viking-themed restaurant -- think Medieval Times, but Icelandic and on a much smaller scale -- and all hell breaks loose when Peggy shows up late. Kelly Dodd attempts to apologize to Peggy if she did anything to offend her the night before, when the women had an emotionally charged drunken night together in Shannon Beador’s hotel room. Peggy won’t accept the apology, though, and Kelly storms off.

“A couple years ago, I decided that I had to take anger management classes and they teach you to walk away and not engage,” Kelly explains in her confessional. So, I am implementing these tools, so I don’t get in a fist fight with Peggy.”