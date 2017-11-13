'Justice League' Cast Talks Uncomfortable Costumes and Henry Cavill's 'Porn Star' Mustache (Exclusive)

"We will do this, as a matter of fact-- the little cords that connect the different parts of the suit, I would make them a little more durable," Miller said, perhaps hinting at a new take on Barry Allen's suit for his solo Flashpoint movie or a Justice League sequel. "Make them out of a more durable material, because they would break a lot when we were doing stunt work and running."

Would the suit just fall off?

"Fall off and then he ran--" Gadot laughed.

"And all his clothes came off." Affleck smiled.

"It was crazy," Miller joked. "Then suddenly I had hair like Jason's and it was flowing behind my head and I had Henry's cape. Just picture me doing that."

Cyborg (Ray Fisher)