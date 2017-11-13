'Justice League' Cast Talks Uncomfortable Costumes and Henry Cavill's 'Porn Star' Mustache (Exclusive)
Only ET sat down with all six members of Justice League -- Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller and Jason Momoa -- and when you get a bunch of superheroes together in the same room, there is nothing they love more than debating over whose costume is the least comfortable. Considering all of the spandex and swords and capes and CGI in this movie, there was plenty of commiserating to go around:
Batman (Ben Affleck)
"I would cool it down a little bit. Gets a little toasty in there," Affleck revealed of the beefed-up batsuit he wears as Bruce Wayne's alter ego. Miller chimed in in agreement, "Ben wears a solid piece of rubber!"
Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot)
"I will make the corset, like, more comfortable," Gadot said of Diana's Amazonian armor. "And I'd loose the wedges." One would think after saving the world in two movies already -- Batman v Superman and Wonder Woman -- she'd be able to fight in a pair of flats. Miller nodded, "Fair."
And unlike Affleck, "I was freezing," Gadot recalled. "She's freezing and in heels," Miller said. "I was naked..."
The Flash (Ezra Miller)
"We will do this, as a matter of fact-- the little cords that connect the different parts of the suit, I would make them a little more durable," Miller said, perhaps hinting at a new take on Barry Allen's suit for his solo Flashpoint movie or a Justice League sequel. "Make them out of a more durable material, because they would break a lot when we were doing stunt work and running."
Would the suit just fall off?
"Fall off and then he ran--" Gadot laughed.
"And all his clothes came off." Affleck smiled.
"It was crazy," Miller joked. "Then suddenly I had hair like Jason's and it was flowing behind my head and I had Henry's cape. Just picture me doing that."
Cyborg (Ray Fisher)
"I'd probably have a costume. I'm all CG in this one," Fisher explained of his transformation into Victor Stone, who is nearly killed in a tragic accident before being brought back to life as a half-cybernetic, well, cyborg.
"He had some Christmas lights on," Miller replied, while Gadot weighed in, "He was the most comfortable. He came in his pajamas."
"Except I will say I was blind in one eye," Fisher argued of wearing Cyborg's eyepiece. "I had no depth perception. I need to be able to see!" "You got a little red light over it," Affleck laughed.
Aquaman (Jason Momoa)
"I'd probably make the codpiece a little smaller. It just took away the attention from everything else," Momoa deadpanned about Arthur Curry's Atlantian Aqua-suit. "You could definitely catch Ben just--"
"Don't bring me into it," Affleck laughed. "I don't need to be part of it whatever you're doing."
"You'd have a scene with him and he would just lock onto it and I'm like, 'Buddy, I know,'" Momoa teased. "Eyes up, eyes up." "It was very shiny though, that part of the suit," Fisher joked.
Superman (Henry Cavill)
"Henry, for you? A kryptonite-resistant suit. Next question," Miller laughed, alluding to the fact that Cavill's Superman was killed in Batman v Superman when he was stabbed with kryptonite, though everyone knows by now that he will return -- somehow -- in Justice League.
"I'd make mine a bit more flexible. Mine's basically a onesie, so it's tough to sit down," Cavill said, which earned him a high five from Fisher. "Hey look, we're the onesie crew!" he said.
Cavill actually did receive a bit of a costume change in post-production, as he grew a mustache for Mission: Impossible 6 that needed to be digitally removed from Justice League scenes filmed in reshoots. Or, as Affleck would tell you, "Henry wanted to do a kind of retro porn star look for Superman, and the studio didn't want to, call them crazy. So, [they did] a very elaborate, high-tech digital hair removal on Henry. Back to his dashing non-porn self in the movie."
Justice League opens in theaters on Nov. 17.