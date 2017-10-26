'Justice League' International Trailer Finally Gives Fans a Look at the Villainous Steppenwolf
With the release of Justice League just weeks away, fans are finally getting a glimpse at the action epic's big baddie in a brand new international trailer -- albeit a very brief glimpse.
This latest look at the long-awaited DC superhero team-up sees a lot more of the movie's apocalyptic alien menace and some fun interactions between the members of the Justice League (including some great Batman/Aquaman banter).
But one of the most exciting scenes for fans is a shot of the sinister villain Steppenwolf threatening a whimpering human, after explaining that "this world will fall, like all the others."
"Please! We have families," the man begs, as the massive baddie lifts him into the air by the collar of his shirt.
"Why does everyone keep telling me that?" Steppenwolf replies, unmoved by the tearful pleading.
Veteran Irish character actor Ciaran Hinds stars as the murderous villain, who Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) says "came as the spearhead of an alien invasion" in her land, long before she was born.
In the comics, Steppenwolf is a general who leads the armies of Darkseid, an intergalactic supervillain hell-bent on death and domination. The winged monster minions known as parademons, whom the Justice League are seen battling in the recent trailers, are soldiers of Darkseid.
Steppenwolf's introduction into the DC world was presented in a deleted scene from Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, when he was contacted by an insane Lex Luthor (Jessie Eisenberg). Meanwhile, Darkseid's involvement was suggested in several of Batman's (Ben Affleck) confusing, prophetic visions of an apocalyptic future earth.
The stakes for Justice League seem to be nothing short of total annihilation of the human species (which, to be fair, are the stakes in nearly every modern superhero movie), but with Joss Whedon stepping in to the director's seat to finish the film in place of Zack Snyder, fans are excited to see if this super-powered team-up can compete with Whedon's first two installments in Marvel's Avengers franchise.
Justice League -- also starring Jason Mamoa as Aquaman, Ezra Heard as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and Henry Cavill as Superman -- hits theaters Nov. 17.