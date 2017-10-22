Justin Baldoni and Wife Welcome Son Maxwell: Pics!

The happy couple are also parents to their 2-year-old daughter Maiya. When the pair revealed the gender of their second child on video, Justin was visibly moved to tears, and he posted a heartfelt letter to his future son on Instagram.

"Dear son, this was such a massively profound moment for us… and clearly it hit me hard," he wrote. "But that's ok, it’s nothing to be embarrassed about… in fact emotions are to be celebrated! Tears are good! It’s hard to explain, but I feel like my entire life has been about getting ready for this experience and yet at the same time I feel completely inept and not ready to be a dad again. I’ve learned so much and made so many mistakes and I continue to make them…EVERY DAY!"

The star also stated he hopes to teach his son that "part of being a man is embracing the parts of yourself that you might be ashamed or embarrassed of. And that eventually, the side of us that we want to hide from the world will be the side that our future life partner will love more than anything."