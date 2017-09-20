Justin Bieber Apologizes to Marilyn Manson Over Text Message: 'My Bad If I Was an A**hole'
The great Pop-Industrial Feud of 2017 appears to have come to an end.
Marilyn Manson appeared on Howard Stern's Sirius XM show on Tuesday, where the 48-year-old rocker shared apology texts he says Justin Bieber sent him, after the "Sorry" singer allegedly told Manson he'd made him "relevant" again in a previous meeting.
"Honestly, I totally thought we hit it off. My bad. If I was an a**hole, it wasn't my intention," the texts read. Manson messaged in reply, "You were just being you. No beef here ... Don't apologize, you weren't an a**hole. They asked if you were and I sort of agreed. I wasn't out to get you."
"I don't really care about the media," Stern read from Bieber's supposed texts. "I just wanna make sure you and I were good. Cause I like you."
"We are cool, people just made that shirt stuff into a fake feud," Manson replied. "Let's turn it upside down and f**k the press and do something together."
"He sassed me, and he apologized," the musician told Stern. "And I said I wouldn't s**t talk him, so I wouldn't s**t talk him."
The shirts Manson referred to are what started the whole ordeal. Manson previously said that he'd confronted Bieber during a chance run-in at a bar after learning the singer was selling Purpose tour t-shirts with Manson's face on them.
"I saw a little girl in a pink hoodie with blond hair, and it turns out to be Bieber. I sit down, and I say, 'Hey, so you wore my shirt and everything onstage,'" Manson claimed to Billboard. "He was one of those touchy people that hit you when they talk, and he comes up to about d**k height. Then he goes, 'I made you relevant again.'"
Well, in the wise words of Bieber himself, it's never "too late now to say sorry."
