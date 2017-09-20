Justin Bieber Apologizes to Marilyn Manson Over Text Message: 'My Bad If I Was an A**hole'

The great Pop-Industrial Feud of 2017 appears to have come to an end.

Marilyn Manson appeared on Howard Stern's Sirius XM show on Tuesday, where the 48-year-old rocker shared apology texts he says Justin Bieber sent him, after the "Sorry" singer allegedly told Manson he'd made him "relevant" again in a previous meeting.



"Honestly, I totally thought we hit it off. My bad. If I was an a**hole, it wasn't my intention," the texts read. Manson messaged in reply, "You were just being you. No beef here ... Don't apologize, you weren't an a**hole. They asked if you were and I sort of agreed. I wasn't out to get you."



"I don't really care about the media," Stern read from Bieber's supposed texts. "I just wanna make sure you and I were good. Cause I like you."