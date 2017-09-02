Justin Bieber Donates $25,000 to Aid Hurricane Harvey Victims: 'I'm So Sorry This Is Happening'

Earlier this week, Hart donated the same amount and asked his celebrity friends to do the same.

"This is a serious matter," the comedian said in his Instagram video. "I think the people are in bad shape and they need help. I'm going to lead the charge and step it up in this way."

Since then, many celebs, including Taylor Swift, Leonardo DiCaprio and Sandra Bullock, have stepped up to help those Houston residents in need. Others, such as Miranda Lambert and Bachelor Sean Lowe, have physically been helping animals and people relocate.

For more on how to help/donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, please click here.