Justin Bieber Donates $25,000 to Aid Hurricane Harvey Victims: 'I'm So Sorry This Is Happening'
Justin Bieber is adding his name to the list of celebrities who are helping those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
The 23-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday to announce that he is donating $25,000 to the American Red Cross relief effort, actively aiding thousands of people displaced and injured in the wake of the deadly storm.
"Just looking at these photos from Hurricane Harvey. I just want to say that I am so sorry to all the families that have lost their homes, people that have lost their lives," Bieber expressed in the clip. "I'm going to accept the Kevin Hart challenge and donate $25,000 towards the Red Cross, and I love you guys in Houston. You guys are awesome, you guys are strong. I am so sorry this is happening."
Earlier this week, Hart donated the same amount and asked his celebrity friends to do the same.
"This is a serious matter," the comedian said in his Instagram video. "I think the people are in bad shape and they need help. I'm going to lead the charge and step it up in this way."
Since then, many celebs, including Taylor Swift, Leonardo DiCaprio and Sandra Bullock, have stepped up to help those Houston residents in need. Others, such as Miranda Lambert and Bachelor Sean Lowe, have physically been helping animals and people relocate.
For more on how to help/donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, please click here.