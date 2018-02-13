Justin Bieber Runs Into Jerry Seinfeld in His Lamborghini: See His Message!

Justin Bieber and Jerry Seinfeld had a chance meet-up on Monday, crossing paths in Beverly Hills, California.

The 23-year-old pop star was snapped smiling in a blue Lamborghini, as Seinfeld, 63, talked to him from the window of the passenger side. Given that Seinfeld is known for being an avid car collector, we're sure the two had plenty to talk about.

Bieber later tweeted about the run-in, writing, "@JerrySeinfeld I told you it was me :)."

@JerrySeinfeld I told you it was me :) — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 12, 2018

The "Despacito" singer has continued to keep a low profile this year, though he's still dating girlfriend Selena Gomez. The two apparently enjoyed a short trip to the Montage Hotel in Laguna Beach, California, over the weekend, where they were spotted by fans ahead of Valentine's Day.

walked past justin beiber and selena gomez at the beach pic.twitter.com/TBj1ajXTdA — cb (@xxCB_) February 11, 2018

Last month, a source told ET that the superstar couple is focusing on having a "normal" relationship.

“They’ve done the whole Hollywood couple thing before with parties, red carpets, events and everything else that comes with being in the spotlight and it didn’t work," the source said. "This time around, they really just want to do normal things that regular couples do."

