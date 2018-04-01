Justin Bieber Says Easter Is 'NOT ABOUT A BUNNY' in All-Caps Instagram Post -- See the Pic!

Justin Bieber has seen the light.

In an Easter Sunday Instagram post, the 24-year-old phenom provided an all-caps sermon on what he thinks the true meaning of the special holiday is. To him, at least.

"JESUS HAS CHANGED MY LIFE," Bieber began his post. "EASTER IS NOT ABOUT A BUNNY, ITS A REMINDER THAT MY JESUS DIED ON THE CROSS FOR MY SINS AND THEN ROSE FROM THE DEAD DEFEATING DEATH!"

Bieber hasn't been afraid to openly embrace and tout Christianity. In October, he posted a touching tribute to his church leader Josh Mehl, of City L.A., for the effect he had on the superstar's life.

“I have learned so much from you,” Bieber wrote at the time. “I’m a better man because of you. I’m a better friend because of you. You have been a true example of what Following Jesus looks like and I’m so grateful I get to walk through this life knowing you!”

Bieber's Sunday Instagram post touched more on that faith.

"I BELIEVE THIS HAPPENED AND IT CHANGES EVERYTHING!" Bieber continued. "I AM SET FREE FROM BONDAGE AND SHAME! I AM A CHILD OF THE MOST HIGH GOD AND HE LOVES ME EXACTLY WHERE I AM HOW AM FOR WHO I AM."

Happy easter A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 1, 2018 at 12:05pm PDT

Bieber's Sunday Easter posts didn't end there, though. Just two hours later, he did a cheeky about-face -- complete with Easter bunny gag sunglasses and a stuffed bunny.

"Remember when i said easter isnt about bunnies..." Bieber wrote in a second Instagram post. "well i lied."

For more introspective Bieber, watch the video below.

