Justin Bieber Shows Off Massive New Tattoos in New Shirtless Pics
Justin Bieber is showing off his ink!
The 23-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday to share pics of his massive new torso tattoo -- and fans have a lot to say about it.
"RIP @justinbieber's beautiful chest. You will be missed ☹💔," one Twitter user wrote, while others shared their own reactions to Bieber's latest tatt.
Bieber last debuted new ink in June, with a leg tattoo reading, "Better at 70."
"I look back at a lot of things in my life, mistakes, insecurities, and although I have felt I've wasted a lot of time it also makes me want to be better faster and longer! For me personally I want to work everyday to be BETTER AT 70," he explained.
