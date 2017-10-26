Justin Bieber Thanks Church Leader Josh Mehl for Making Him ‘a Better Man' -- See His Touching Message
Justin Bieber has a lot to be thankful for, in what seems to be a transformational year for him.
The singer took to Instagram on Thursday to thank his church leader, Josh Mehl, of City LA for seemingly playing a part in turning his life around.
“I have learned so much from you,” Bieber captioned the photo, adding: “I’m a better man because of you. I’m a better friend because of you. You have been a true example of what Following Jesus looks like and I’m so grateful I get to walk through this life knowing you!”
His heartfelt message comes in the wake of the backlash the singer received after he canceled the last leg of his Purpose tour this past summer.
Bieber addressed the cancellations back in August through an Instagram post, writing, “Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE..I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my heart and soul to be sustainable. So I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be. This message is just an opportunity for you to know my heart, I’m not expecting anyone to understand, but I do want people to have an opportunity to know where I am coming from.”
In keeping on track with his promise on Instagram, Bieber seemingly rekindled his friendship with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. The two were spotted on Sunday in Studio City, California. A source told ET that “they are not dating, it's nothing romantic,” with a second source adding, "Justin and Selena are just friends right now. They reconnected and, right now, Justin wants to be a good friend to her. At least for now, it's a friendship."
