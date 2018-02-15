Justin Bieber to Compete in 2018 NBA All-Star Celeb Game

Justin Bieber is making a rare public appearance.

ET confirms that the "Sorry" singer will play in the 2018 NBA All-Star Celeb Game at the Verizon Up Arena located within the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Bieber -- who was deemed MVP of the All-Star game in 2011 -- will be on Team Lakers, with ESPN's Rachel Nichols and former NBA pro Tracy McGrady coaching. As for his famous teammates, the 23-year-old pop star will be playing alongside Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan -- who is also coaching -- and Property Brothers star Drew Scott.

Team Lakers will be going up against rapper Common, Arcade Fire frontman Winn Butler and actor-singer Jamie Foxx, who are on Team Clippers. ESPN's Katie Nolan and former NBA pro Paul Pierce will be coaching.

Fans can catch Bieber ballin' on Friday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

It's not yet confirmed if Selena Gomez will be cheering on her on-again, off-again boyfriend from the sidelines, but she has attended several of his hockey games.

In November, the 25-year-old "Wolves" singer even got a kiss from Bieber while he was still on the ice. Check it out:

