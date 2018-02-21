Justin Bieber Will Be a Big Brother Again as Dad Jeremy Announces New Wife's Pregnancy

Justin Bieber is going to be a big brother again!

Just days after the 23-year-old singer flew out to Jamaica -- alongside Selena Gomez -- to attend his father Jeremy Bieber's wedding to Chelsey Rebelo, Justin's dad revealed that his new wife is expecting.

Jeremy -- who is also the father of Justin's 9-year-old half-sister Jazmyn and 8-year-old half-brother Jaxon from a previous relationship -- took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of Chelsey showing off her burgeoning baby bump in a floral-print bikini.

"My beautiful wife and...." the proud dad-to-be captioned the sweet snapshot of his 29-year-old lady love.

My beautiful wife and.... A post shared by Jeremy Bieber (@jeremybieber) on Feb 21, 2018 at 11:42am PST

Jeremy and Chelsey tied the knot on Monday, exchanging vows in an idyllic outdoor ceremony on the Caribbean island.

Justin and Selena -- who have rekindled their romance following the "Bad Liar" singer's split from The Weeknd last October -- made the most of their time at the destination wedding, sharing some sweet romantic moments.

On Tuesday, a source told ET that Bieber's family is completely supportive of his relationship with the former Disney star.

"Justin and Selena have spent time with both of Justin’s parents, they welcomed her back with open arms," the source said of the stars' rekindled romance. “Of course Selena would be included in this [wedding] celebration! She’s known Justin’s dad for years and he adores her."

For more on Bieber and Gomez's Jamaican getaway, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Selena Gomez Joins Justin Bieber in Jamaica for His Father's Wedding

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Jet Off Together On Private Plane

Selena Gomez Attends Justin Bieber’s Hockey Game, Leaves Wearing His Jersey: Pics!

Related Gallery