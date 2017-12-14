Justin Bieber Works on His Dance Moves to Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’: Watch!

Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Wednesday night to really show off his moves.

The 23-year-old “Sorry” singer wasn’t choreographing to his own music, though. In two separate videos, the Biebs spun and flipped to Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect.”

The slow, romantic tune doesn’t exactly lend itself to any extreme moves, but Bieber looked very passionate as he tried out his interpretive moves.

“I’m gonna get this dance thing down,” he captioned one of the clips.

Back in August, Bieber cancelled the remaining 12 dates of his Purpose tour, penning a heartfelt message to his fans.

"Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE.. I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable. So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be," he wrote. "This message is just an opportunity for you to know my heart, I'm not expecting anyone to understand, but I do want people to have an opportunity to know where I am coming from!"

Two months later, Bieber and his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Selena Gomez, reunited and have been going strong ever since.

"Selena is 100 percent the reason Justin turned his life around," a source recently told ET. “Justin wants to be a better man because he doesn't want to screw things up with Selena. He knows he's lucky to have this second chance and he's not taking it for granted. And the truth is, this 'transformation' hasn't been all that difficult for him because he wants it."

For more on the couple, watch the clip below!

