Justin Bieber's Manager Scooter Braun Says Singer Will Reveal Why He Canceled His Tour 'When He's Ready'

Fans might not know the whole story of why Justin Bieber decided to cancel the remainder of his Purpose World Tour this summer.

The 23-year-old singer's manager, Scooter Braun, appeared on Thursday's CBS This Morning and was adamant that Bieber has good reason for calling off his concerts.

"Look, I think he'll decide to tell people when he's ready of what exactly happened," Braun told co-anchor Gayle King. "But I think he was making a decision, like he said, to protect himself."