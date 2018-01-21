Justin Bieber’s Mom Pattie Is Wheelchair-Bound After She Breaks Her Leg on Their Joint Vacation: Pics

Not the best way to start a vacation! Justin Bieber had many Beliebers very concerned for his mom, Pattie Mallette, on Saturday, when he posted a photo of her in an enormous wheelchair, surrounded by staff from a luxury resort where they’ve been vacationing for the past few days.

The “Sorry” singer didn’t offer an explanation, but Pattie gave them an update on her own Instagram account.

Sharing a photo of her swollen leg and foot in a cast, Pattie wrote, “Okay so yeah, I broke my foot on the first day of vacation :( but there are worse places to be hurt ;) Of that I am sure. Almost all I got are foot pics lol! I had to take a few boats and sea planes to get it look at/treated but I had awesome helpers and a really cool wheelchair made for sand. My foot has definitely been on an adventure this trip! #blessed.”

Pattie has been sharing a series of photos of her “paradise” location, including her rose petal-covered bathtub and her ocean views.

She also posted a shot with her son prior to her injury, praising him.

“I am so proud of the amazing young man you are, and the young man you are becoming,” she captioned the shot.

