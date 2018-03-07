Justin Hartley Channeled ‘This Is Us’ to Give Speech at His Sister’s Wedding

Justin Hartley felt the Pearson family pressure at his sister’s wedding! The 41-year-oldThis Is Us actor opened up about being asked to give a speech for his sibling’s big day during a Tuesday appearance on The Late Show.

“My sister got married last weekend to a wonderful guy, tremendous human being,” he said. “And she asked me, ‘Would you give a speech?’ And I was flattered. I said, ‘I’d be honored to give a speech.’”

But when the time came, Hartley got suddenly nervous.

“Then it sort of dawned on me as the time was approaching to give the speech. I’m looking around the room and I’m thinking to myself, ‘Buddy, you’ve got to deliver. People are going to be expecting some This Is Us tears coming down,’” he told host Stephen Colbert.

Of the nine speeches, Hartley went fifth or “right in the heart of it,” as he put it.

“I think I had some welling up, which is kind of where you want to be,” he said of the response to his words. “You don’t want the mascara on the bride running. You want to be respectful of that.”

As Kevin Pearson on the hit family drama, Hartley said he’s gotten some odd fan reactions on the street.

“I’ve never had so many dudes walk up to me and be happy about it. They’ll be like, ‘You made my wife cry.’ And they’re, like, thrilled about it,” he said laughing.

And he doesn’t fault Crock Pot for the death of his on-screen father, Jack (played by Milo Ventimiglia).

“I’m not even sure that can happen, by the way,” he said. “Our show is based in reality, but I’m not sure you can die from a Crock Pot. I have, like, four. I love them. It makes the house smell great.”

