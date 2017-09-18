Justin Theroux Clears Up Jennifer Aniston's 'Manscaping' Comments, Reveals the Products He Steals From Her!
Justin Theroux is setting the record straight on his personal grooming habits.
The 46-year-old actor recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Monday, where he commented on wife Jennifer Aniston's recent comments that she enjoys a "manscape-d partner."
"He steals my shampoo, my hair paste… whatever product I put on my face, he just does the same for him," Aniston told Refinery 29 last month. "You know, he likes to dabble. He kind of manscapes, which I actually enjoy. I enjoy a nicely manscape-d partner."
Theroux did admit to DeGeneres that he dabbles in his wife's beauty stash.
"I steal some of her products occassionally," he acknowledged. "I'm not shaving my legs or anything, but if she has a nice cream and she's washing herself with something that smells nice, I might borrow it."
"I comb my hair, I'm not filthy," he added with a laugh.
But when it comes to whether or not he manscapes, Theroux was adament that he likes to keep it "natural."
"I like to be natural," he said as the audience laughed. "I keep it pretty natural down there. I think that's what we all do."
Theroux later talked about his scary accident on the set of his upcoming film with Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon, The Spy Who Dumped Me, when he cracked his head open without a helmet on. Not surprisingly, he didn't want to tell Aniston about it.
ET recently spoke to the happily married actor about his film, The LEGO Ninjago Movie, where he revealed that he and Aniston love to binge watch The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise!
