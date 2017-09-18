Justin Theroux Clears Up Jennifer Aniston's 'Manscaping' Comments, Reveals the Products He Steals From Her!

Theroux did admit to DeGeneres that he dabbles in his wife's beauty stash.

"I steal some of her products occassionally," he acknowledged. "I'm not shaving my legs or anything, but if she has a nice cream and she's washing herself with something that smells nice, I might borrow it."

"I comb my hair, I'm not filthy," he added with a laugh.

But when it comes to whether or not he manscapes, Theroux was adament that he likes to keep it "natural."

"I like to be natural," he said as the audience laughed. "I keep it pretty natural down there. I think that's what we all do."