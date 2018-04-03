Justin Theroux Is All Smiles With Stanley Tucci and John Krasinski at After-Party: Pics!

Justin Theroux is not shying away from the spotlight following his split from Jennifer Aniston.

The 46-year-old Leftovers star was spotted at the New York City premiere after-party of A Quiet Place on Monday night. Theroux posed with actors Stanley Tucci and the film’s star and director, John Krasinski, following the screening, which was held at the AMC Lincoln Square.

For the occasion, Theroux -- whose beard has grown in nicely -- rocked a black T-shirt and suit jacket with dark jeans, and was all smiles while hanging out with his pals

Theroux wasn’t the only A-lister to show up to support the movie. In addition to the film's stars, Krasinski and wife Emily Blunt, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were at the premiere, along with Reynolds' mother, Tammy.

"They're so cute! Cutest, cutest, cutest. They're the best!"Blunt told ET’s Nischelle Turner of the stylish pair.

Theroux’s been keeping busy since he and Aniston called it quits. Prior to his night out, he was also spotted spending Easter Sunday with pal Paul Rudd and his wife, Julie Yaeger, in NYC.

A Quiet Place hits theaters on April 6.

