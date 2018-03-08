Justin Theroux Reenacts a ‘Bachelor’ Rose Ceremony and Picks His Favorite Contestant

Who is Justin Theroux giving his rose to?

The newly single actor had some fun in Paris, France, with pal Carlos Quirarte, reenacting a rose ceremony from The Bacheloron his friend’s Instagram account on Wednesday.

In the shot, Theroux -- in one of his signature black T-shirts -- held out his white rose to Quirarte.

“Will you accept this bro’se #realmenwatchthebachelor #shouldhavepickedtia #welovetia @tiarachel91 #teamtia," Quirarte captioned the shot.

Tia Booth, a 26-year-old physical therapist from Arkansas, came in fourth place on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of the competition series, but seeing as she was tagged in Quirate's post, it looks like she might have a shot with Theroux’s heart!

The Leftovers star, 46, split from his wife of two years, Jennifer Aniston, late last year. The couple announced the news in a joint statement in mid-February.

“We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” the exes said at the time.

As for Arie, he made Bachelor history this week, becoming the first Bachelor on the show to propose twice in one season. The 36-year-old race car driver first popped the question to Becca Kufrin during Monday night’s show, only to break up with her later in favor of giving his runner-up, Lauren Burnham a second chance. He then proposed to Lauren during Tuesday night’s live episode of The Bachelor: After the Final Rose.

For more Bachelor craziness, watch the clip below!

