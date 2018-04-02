Justin Theroux Spends Easter With Paul Rudd in NYC: Pic

Justin Theroux is spending time with close friends following his split from Jennifer Aniston.

The 46-year-old star was snapped walking in New York City with Paul Rudd and Rudd's wife, Julie Yaeger, on Easter Sunday, appearing to enjoy a stroll through the city. The trio was dressed casually, with Theroux sporting his usual black skinny jeans and boots.

Rudd is a mutual friend of both Aniston and Theroux. The Ant-Man actor starred in 1998's The Object of My Affection with Aniston, and also appeared in 2012's Wanderlust with the former couple.

Meanwhile, while Theroux remains in NYC, Aniston recently returned from a trip to Tahiti for Jimmy Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney's, 40th birthday, People reports. According to the magazine, aside from Kimmel and McNearney, Aniston's close friends, Courteney Cox and Jason Bateman, also came along for the getaway.

While Aniston appears to be leaning on her gal-pals since the breakup, earlier this month, a source told ET that Theroux has been working hard on his physique and has also been spending time with his friends in the wake of his split from 49-year-old Aniston.

"He's making a point to get out every day and to see friends," the source said. "He's been dining with friends regularly."

Theroux is "trying to move on, [and] he's dealing with this breakup in a really healthy way," the source added.

