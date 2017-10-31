Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Go 'Toy Story' in Adorable Family Halloween Costumes

FromTrolls to Toy Story!

Justin Timberlake took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an adorable pic of his family Halloween costume with wife Jessica Biel and son Silas.

Timberlake rocked a full Buzz Lightyear suit, while Beil dressed up as Jessie and their 2-year-old son wore a Woody costume.

"If you see us in these streets then have your candy ready! Trick-Or-Treat, little homies! —Woody, Jesse, and Buzz," the 36-year-old singer wrote.