Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande, Dave Matthews & More Team Up for 'A Concert for Charlottesville'

Music icons came together in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Sunday to try to add some brightness after some dark times.

Dave Matthews Band -- which was founded in the college town -- headlined the Concert for Charlottesville on Sunday at the University of Virginia's Scott Stadium, where some of the biggest names in music turned out to help the town heal in the wake of deadly clashes between white supremacists and counter-protesters in August.

Matthews was joined by a number of A-list artists, including Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams, who performed with The Roots, and Ariana Grande.