Justin Timberlake Calls Out Las Vegas Residencies as a 'Retirement' Plan

Don't expect to see Justin Timberlake signing up for a Las Vegas residency anytime soon.

The 36-year-old singer opened up about whether he'd ever commit to a Vegas residency during a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio, revealing that it's not quite up his alley.

"I mean I wouldn't rule it out if it was something that was different," Timberlake explained. "I definitely don't...you know… [laughs]…it feels like…"

"...A retirement option?" Lowe asked.

"...You're planning your retirement. You know what I mean?" Timberlake continued. "So for some reason that feels like scary to me."

"The person who did Vegas better than anybody was Prince," he added.

Vegas residencies have become the way to go for many stars, including Timberlake's ex, Britney Spears, as well as Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion and the Backstreet Boys. Lady Gaga is the most recent singer to hop on the Vegas train, announcing last month that she'll start a residency at the Monte Carlo Hotel & Casino's Park Theater at the end of 2018.

